Clinton Schools

Monday

Hamburger on bun, corn, waffle fries and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.

Tuesday

Mini corn dogs, green beans, mixed vegtables and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, orange wedges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage.

Thursday

Baked potato bar with toppings, broccoli cuts, sliced peaches and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.

Friday

Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.

Monday

Shrimp poppers, cheese breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and peaches.

Tuesday

Chicken tenders, french fries, coleslaw, pears and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, carrots, celery and apple slices with caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday

Deep dish cheese pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and strawberry applesauce.

Friday

Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and pears.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Grilled cheese sandwich, tri tater, steamed carrots and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, potato wedges, broccoli, cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken quesadilla, lettuce, baby carrots, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Thursday

Lil smokies, barbecue sauce, augratin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-Tart and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Friday

Ribette on bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans, applesauce and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Cheese omelet, hash brown and sausage. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Pulled chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and pudding parfait.

Tuesday

Taco bake, refried beans and snickerdoodle cookie.

Wednesday

Potato soup, tuscan greens, crackers and orange.

Thursday

Chicken fettuccini, broccoli, peaches and breadstick.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes.  We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

