Clinton Schools
Monday
Tacos, refried beans, carrot and celery sticks and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Tuesday
Barbecue ribette on bun, wax beans, french fries and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Wednesday
Chicken drummies, stewed tomatoes, oven roasted potatoes, apple and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.
Thursday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, tater tots, cauliflower and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.
Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, baby carrots, raisins and frozen vanilla yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and mixed fruit.
Tuesday
Sloppy joes, potato smiles, baked beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, glazed sweet potatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday
Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, sweet peas sidekick and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and peaches.
Friday
Hamburger, french fries, baby carrots, celery and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and pineapple tidbits.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken alfredo, bosco breadstick, mixed vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Ham patty and cheese slice on school made bun tater tots, ranchero beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Wednesday
Pepperoni breadstick, marinara, french broccoli, romaine lettuce, pineapple and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage patty and baked biscuit or cereal.
Thursday
Nacho grande, apple slices and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Friday
Chicken tenders, potato cubes, corn, dinner roll and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Fish sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Cheeseburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pot roast, vegetables, dinner roll and strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday
Lemon baked cod or lemon pepper chicken, brown rice, steamed cabbage and carrot cupcake.
Wednesday
Egg salad on wheat bun, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.
Thursday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
