Clinton Schools

Monday

Tacos, refried beans, carrot and celery sticks and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.

Tuesday

Barbecue ribette on bun, wax beans, french fries and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Wednesday

Chicken drummies, stewed tomatoes, oven roasted potatoes, apple and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.

Thursday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Chicken quesadilla, tater tots, cauliflower and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.

Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.

Monday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, baby carrots, raisins and frozen vanilla yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and mixed fruit.

Tuesday

Sloppy joes, potato smiles, baked beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, glazed sweet potatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday

Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, sweet peas sidekick and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and peaches.

Friday

Hamburger, french fries, baby carrots, celery and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and pineapple tidbits.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken alfredo, bosco breadstick, mixed vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Ham patty and cheese slice on school made bun tater tots, ranchero beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Wednesday

Pepperoni breadstick, marinara, french broccoli, romaine lettuce, pineapple and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage patty and baked biscuit or cereal.

Thursday

Nacho grande, apple slices and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.

Friday

Chicken tenders, potato cubes, corn, dinner roll and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Fish sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Cheeseburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Pot roast, vegetables, dinner roll and strawberry applesauce.

Tuesday

Lemon baked cod or lemon pepper chicken, brown rice, steamed cabbage and carrot cupcake.

Wednesday

Egg salad on wheat bun, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.

Thursday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes.  We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

Tags

Trending Video