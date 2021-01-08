Clinton Schools
Monday
Tony's pizza, wax beans, carrot coins and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage.
Tuesday
Lasagna, spinach, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, fresh grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Thursday
Sausage and cheese on english muffin, hash brown patties, carroteenies and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Friday
Hot dog on bun, vegetarian beans, french fries and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.
Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Macaroni and cheese, little smokies, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes, sidekick and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and peaches.
Wednesday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and apple slices with caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday
Garlic french bread cheese pizza, potato salad, fresh broccoli and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and pineapple tidbits.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, baked beans, raisins and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken and gravy over baked biscuit, mixed vegetables, juice cup and apple crisp. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.
Tuesday
Crispito, cheese sauce, salsa, shredded lettuce, mexican rice and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Sloppy joe on school made bun, spudsters, ranchero beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, tri tater, corn, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Friday
Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, romaine lettuce, mushrooms and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Grilled chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken and gravy over biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Cauliflower cheese soup, deli sandwich, cottage cheese and peaches.
Tuesday
Baked fish, lemon wedge, tater tots, broccoli slaw, fruit crisp and ice cream.
Wednesday
Navy bean soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and M & M cookie.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, dinner roll and chocolate pie.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
