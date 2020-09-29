PHOTO ATTACHED TO HARD COPY
RUN OCT. 1 FAMILY PAGE
CLINTON — On October 2, 1955, Rich Lewis of Clinton married Lois Servis of Delmar, CA in LaJolla, CA Rich and Lois are the proud parents of Joy (Tim) Mullen and Jay Lewis, deceased. They are the loving grandparents of 5 grandchildren and 6 3/4 great-grandchildren.
Rich met Lois while serving in the United States Navy, stationed in San Diego, CA. After Rich's honorable discharge in January 1956, they made their home in Clinton.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting a card shower. Please mail cards to 1512 Crestline Drive, Clinton, IA 52732.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.