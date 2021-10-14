Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken patty on bun, stewed tomatoes, natural crisp fries and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and peanut butter toast.
Tuesday
Tony's pizza, wax beans, mixed vegetables and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, banana and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and pancake sausage on a stick.
Thursday
Chicken and noodles, spinach, mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.
Friday
Walking taco, vegetarian beans, chuckwagon corn and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and yogurt.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Corn dog, seasoned curly fries, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pears.
Tuesday
Sloppy joes, potato smiles, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins, and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Cheese bosco stick, lettuce salad, butternut squash and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and applesauce.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and fruit cocktail.
Friday
Cheese pizza bites, lettuce salad, sweet peas and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop Tarts and peaches.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, baked beans, spudsters and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry muffin or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, apple slices and pumpkin bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Thursday
Lasagna casserole, bosco bread sticks, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bagel, cream cheese cup and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
No school.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Tuesday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday
Meatball submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Friday
Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Barbecue baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green peas, garlic french bread and pineapple angel food cake.
Tuesday
Vegetable soup, turkey and swiss sandwich, copper penny salad and fresh fruit.
Wednesday
Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad and brownie.
Thursday
Pulled pork on wheat bun, baked beans, tossed salad and fruit.
Friday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, wheat roll and butterscotch pudding.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
