Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken patty on bun, stewed tomatoes, natural crisp fries and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and peanut butter toast.

Tuesday

Tony's pizza, wax beans, mixed vegetables and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, banana and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and pancake sausage on a stick.

Thursday

Chicken and noodles, spinach, mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.

Friday

Walking taco, vegetarian beans, chuckwagon corn and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and yogurt.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Corn dog, seasoned curly fries, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pears.

Tuesday

Sloppy joes, potato smiles, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins, and strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco stick, lettuce salad, butternut squash and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and applesauce.

Thursday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and fruit cocktail.

Friday

Cheese pizza bites, lettuce salad, sweet peas and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop Tarts and peaches.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, baked beans, spudsters and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry muffin or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, apple slices and pumpkin bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Thursday

Lasagna casserole, bosco bread sticks, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bagel, cream cheese cup and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Friday

No school.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Tuesday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Thursday

Meatball submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Friday

Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Barbecue baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green peas, garlic french bread and pineapple angel food cake.

Tuesday

Vegetable soup, turkey and swiss sandwich, copper penny salad and fresh fruit.

Wednesday

Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad and brownie.

Thursday

Pulled pork on wheat bun, baked beans, tossed salad and fruit.

Friday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, wheat roll and butterscotch pudding.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

