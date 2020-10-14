Clinton Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Hamburger on bun, vegetarian beans, natural crisp fries and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, green beans, mixed vegetables and oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Thursday

Roast pork loin, spinach, oven roasted potatoes, fruit cocktail and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Friday

Tony's pizza, corn, mixed vegetables and golden delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.

Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.

Monday

Chicken nuggets, waffle fries, sweet peas, raisins and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and strawberry applesauce.

Tuesday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, carrots, celery and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and mixed berries.

Wednesday

Mini corn dogs, hashbrown wedge, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and pears.

Thursday

Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and apple slices.

Friday

Chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, hard boiled egg and raisins.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, baby carrots and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, spudsters, California blend vegetables, cheese sauce and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.

Wednesday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, Sunchips and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Thursday

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, dinner roll and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit,yogurt parfait or cereal.

Friday

No school.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken fajita, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips and fruit. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

X, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Open faced hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and pudding parfait.

Tuesday

Chili, tuscan greens, cornbread and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday

Chicken caesar salad, dressing, banana bread and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brococli, wheat dinner roll and chocolate pie.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes.  We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

