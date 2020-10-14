Clinton Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Hamburger on bun, vegetarian beans, natural crisp fries and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, green beans, mixed vegetables and oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Thursday
Roast pork loin, spinach, oven roasted potatoes, fruit cocktail and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Friday
Tony's pizza, corn, mixed vegetables and golden delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Chicken nuggets, waffle fries, sweet peas, raisins and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, carrots, celery and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and mixed berries.
Wednesday
Mini corn dogs, hashbrown wedge, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and pears.
Thursday
Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and apple slices.
Friday
Chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, hard boiled egg and raisins.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, baby carrots and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, spudsters, California blend vegetables, cheese sauce and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.
Wednesday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, Sunchips and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, dinner roll and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit,yogurt parfait or cereal.
Friday
No school.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken fajita, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips and fruit. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
X, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Open faced hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and pudding parfait.
Tuesday
Chili, tuscan greens, cornbread and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday
Chicken caesar salad, dressing, banana bread and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brococli, wheat dinner roll and chocolate pie.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
