Clinton Schools
Monday
Grilled cheese sandwich, spudster potatoes, tomato soup and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.
Tuesday
Turkey and noodles, sliced beets, mixed vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, carrot coins, green beans and Granny Smith apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Thursday
Ground beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, fresh grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and pancakes.
Friday
Tenderloin on bun, three bean salad tri taters and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Shrimp poppers, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, strawberry GoGurt and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Hot dog, tri tater, three bean salad and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and raisins.
Wednesday
Garlic french bread cheese pizza, potato salad, fresh cauliflower and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and peaches.
Thursday
Lasagna, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and pineapple tidbits.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, peas, carrots, and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and cinnamon applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Pepperoni breadstick, dipping sauce, baby carrots, celery sticks, peanut butter and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, baby baker potatoes, broccoli, cheese sauce and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Wednesday
Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, green beans, dinner roll and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cheese omelet and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Thursday
Chili, crackers, whole grain bread, cucumber slices, fresh broccoli and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, cheese cubes, romaine lettuce, peaches and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and cheese cubes or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday
Chicken and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Friday
Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad and Mandarin orange cake.
Tuesday
Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and lemon bar.
Wednesday
Cream of tomato soup, crackers, chicken pasta salad, corn salad and fresh fruit.
Thursday
Beef patty with onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, garlic wheat roll and apple crisp.
Friday
Spaghetti and meatballs, french bread, spinach salad, fruit cocktail and cupcake.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
