Clinton Schools
Monday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, french fries and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Tuesday
Lasagna, spinach, mixed vegetables and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Wednesday
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, wax beans, mixed vegetables and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Thursday
Oven roasted chicken, stewed tomatoes, seasoned loop fries, strawberries and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Beef and cheese burrito, tri taters, chuckwagon corn and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Deep dish cheese pizza, lettuce salad, green beans and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, hard boiled egg and applesauce.
Tuesday
Tenderloin sandwich, curly fries, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pears and cinnaminis.
Wednesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, baby carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and apple slices.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, french fries, peas, carrots, Mandarin oranges and chocolate chip cookie.Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberries.
Friday
Shrimp poppers, cheese stuffed breadstick, candied carrots, fresh cauliflower and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and cinnamon applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Meatballs, barbecue sauce, french fries, green beans, dinner roll and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, grape filled crescent or cereal.
Tuesday
Ham patty and cheese slice on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, broccoli, cheese sauce and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Ribette on bun, sweet potato bites, baked beans and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.
Thursday
Lasagna, romaine lettuce, garlic bread, cottage cheese and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Chicken fajita strips, flour tortilla, shredded lettuce and cheese, cucumber slices and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, donut and cheese cubes or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Breaded chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, chocolate pudding and dinner roll.
Tuesday
Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, cupcake and ice cream.
Wednesday
Lentil potato soup, tuscan greens, crackers and orange.
Thursday
Chicken fettuccini, broccoli, peaches and breadstick.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
