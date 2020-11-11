Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken quesadilla, vegetarian beans, California mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Tuesday
Sloppy joe on bun, squash, hash brown patties and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, spinach, mixed vegetables and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Thursday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, orange wedges and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Grilled cheese sandwich, green beans, tomato soup and Granny Smith apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, strawberry gogurt and pears.
Tuesday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, squash and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and applesauce.
Wednesday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, sweet peas, baby carrots, apple slices and caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and strawberries.
Thursday
Hot dog, potato wedges, baked beans and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon breakfast round and apple slices.
Friday
Cheeseburger, french fries, peas, carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and cinnamon applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, pineapple and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.
Tuesday
Nacho grande, cheese sauce, salsa, lettuce, apple and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Wednesday
Rebel burger on bun, cheese slice, potato cubes, steamed carrots and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar and Trix yogurt or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked biscuit and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.
Friday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, Sun Chips and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John and string cheese or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Soft tacos, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - school sack lunch.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, cheesy potatoes, wax bean salad and fruited Jello.
Wednesday
Chicken salad, cucumber salad, blackberry and raspberry mix and whole grain crackers.
Thursday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
