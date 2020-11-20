Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken patty on bun, sweet potato fries, peas and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and yogurt.
Tuesday
Walking taco, tater tots, carroteenies and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and raisins.
Tuesday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Stuffed crust cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, strawberry cups and ice cream. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, twister fries, peas and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Pork ribette, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Marinated chicken breast, carrots, baked potato, sour cream and fruit pie.
Tuesday
Cheese lasagna, garden salad, breadstick, banana and M & M cookie.
Wednesday
Ham and cheese sandwich, Sun Chips, fruit cocktail and oatmeal cookie.
Thursday
Closed.
Friday
Closed.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.