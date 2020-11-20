Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken patty on bun, sweet potato fries, peas and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and yogurt.

Tuesday

Walking taco, tater tots, carroteenies and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.

Monday

Walking taco, refried beans, corn and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and raisins.

Tuesday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Stuffed crust cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, strawberry cups and ice cream. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, twister fries, peas and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Pork ribette, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Marinated chicken breast, carrots, baked potato, sour cream and fruit pie.

Tuesday

Cheese lasagna, garden salad, breadstick, banana and M & M cookie.

Wednesday

Ham and cheese sandwich, Sun Chips, fruit cocktail and oatmeal cookie.

Thursday

Closed.

Friday

Closed.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes.  We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

