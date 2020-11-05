Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, broccoli with cheese sauce, natural crisp fries and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Tuesday
Hamburger on bun, spudster potatoes, corn and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Wednesday
Tony's pizza, three bean salad, cauliflower and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Thursday
Barbecue pork, sliced beets, potato wedges, applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Chicken and noodles, carrot coins, green beans and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, three bean salad and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and raisins.
Tuesday
Garlic french bread cheese pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Corn dog, hash brown wedge, baby carrots and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, mozzarella string cheese, lettuce salad, carrots, celery and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and peaches.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, waffle fries, sweet peas, pears and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and pineapple tidbits.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, spudsters, ranchero beans and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini chocolate chip french toast or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken quesadilla, lettuce, baby carrots and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.
Thursday
Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, Mandarin oranges and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-Tart and string cheese or cereal.
Friday
Deli turkey and cheese on hoagie bun, lettuce, broccoli, Baked Lays and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Fish sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pot roast with vegetables, wheat dinner roll and strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday
Egg salad sandwich, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday
Frozen meal.
Thursday
Ground beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll and orange salad.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
