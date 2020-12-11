Clinton Schools
Monday
Barbecue ribette on bun, squash, tri taters and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Tuesday
Grilled cheese sandwich, spinach, tomato soup and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, green beans, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Thursday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cauliflower, applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Friday
Taco with lettuce and cheese, refried beans, California vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Cheeseburger, french fries, peas, carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon breakfast round and peaches.
Tuesday
Sloppy joes, potato wedges, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables, baby carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, cottage cheese, lettuce salad, squash and apple slices with caramel. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and applesauce.
Friday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, cinnamon applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, strawberry Go-Gurt and pears.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken fajita strips, flour tortilla, cheese, lettuce, baby carrots, Goldfish crackers and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, baby baker potatoes, broccoli, cheese sauce and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Thursday
Soft shell taco, lettuce, cheese, salsa, refried beans, apple slices and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Friday
Breaded pork tenderloin on hamburger bun, potato wedges, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken gravy over biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Chicken fettuccini, broccoli, peaches and breadstick.
Tuesday
Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and pudding parfait.
Wednesday
Chicken caesar salad, dressing, banana bread and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday
Taco bake, refried beans and snickerdoodle cookie.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.