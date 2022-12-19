Adv Auto Parts  140.90

Abbott Labs   106.59

ADM 92.65

Ameriprise   306.57

AutoZone, Inc.   2,379.17

Boeing   185.68

Bank of America   32.06

BP PLC ADR  33.95

ConAgra Foods   38.13

Caterpillar   232.29

Clorox   144.81

Chevron Texaco   169.88

Darling Int'l.   59.66

Deere & Co.  432.67

Dollar General  242.44

Walt Disney Co.   85.78

Ennis Business Forms  22.81

Eaton Corp.   154.50

Exelon   41.77

Fastenal   47.75

General Electric   78.06

Goodyear Tire  10.19

Harley Davidson   43.18

Hewlett Packard 15.48

IBM   138.87

International Paper   34.92

Illinois Tool Works   217.29

JP Morgan  54.51

Johnson & Johnson   175.48

Kohl's 25.55

Alliant Energy   54.29

McDonald's Corp.   265.83

Merck & Co.  109.44

Microsoft   240.45

Pepisco   181.34

Pfizer 51.36

Principal Financial 84.31

Proctor & Gamble   150.40

Prudential   97.12

Sherwin Williams   238.11

Target  144.65

Tyson Foods  60.81

Texas Instruments   167.61

Union Pacific   206.39

US Bancorp   41.95

US Cellular   19.55

Verizon  37.03

Williams. Co.   32.07

Wal-Mart   142.80

