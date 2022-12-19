Adv Auto Parts 140.90
Abbott Labs 106.59
ADM 92.65
Ameriprise 306.57
AutoZone, Inc. 2,379.17
Boeing 185.68
Bank of America 32.06
BP PLC ADR 33.95
ConAgra Foods 38.13
Caterpillar 232.29
Clorox 144.81
Chevron Texaco 169.88
Darling Int'l. 59.66
Deere & Co. 432.67
Dollar General 242.44
Walt Disney Co. 85.78
Ennis Business Forms 22.81
Eaton Corp. 154.50
Exelon 41.77
Fastenal 47.75
General Electric 78.06
Goodyear Tire 10.19
Harley Davidson 43.18
Hewlett Packard 15.48
IBM 138.87
International Paper 34.92
Illinois Tool Works 217.29
JP Morgan 54.51
Johnson & Johnson 175.48
Kohl's 25.55
Alliant Energy 54.29
McDonald's Corp. 265.83
Merck & Co. 109.44
Microsoft 240.45
Pepisco 181.34
Pfizer 51.36
Principal Financial 84.31
Proctor & Gamble 150.40
Prudential 97.12
Sherwin Williams 238.11
Target 144.65
Tyson Foods 60.81
Texas Instruments 167.61
Union Pacific 206.39
US Bancorp 41.95
US Cellular 19.55
Verizon 37.03
Williams. Co. 32.07
Wal-Mart 142.80
