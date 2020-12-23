Clinton Schools

Closed - Christmas break.

Camanche Schools

Closed - Christmas break.

Northeast Schools

Closed - Christmas break.

Prince of Peace

Closed - Christmas break.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.

Tuesday

Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, wax bean salad, banana and fruited Jello.

Wednesday

Roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich, broccoli slaw and fruited Jello.

Thursday

No home deliveries.

Friday

No home deliveries.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes.  We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

