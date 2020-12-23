Clinton Schools
Closed - Christmas break.
Camanche Schools
Closed - Christmas break.
Northeast Schools
Closed - Christmas break.
Prince of Peace
Closed - Christmas break.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, wax bean salad, banana and fruited Jello.
Wednesday
Roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich, broccoli slaw and fruited Jello.
Thursday
No home deliveries.
Friday
No home deliveries.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
