Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken patty on bun, broccoli and cheese, french fries and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffins.
Tuesday
Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, carrot coins, green beans and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken drummies, sliced beets, mixed vegetables, orange wedges and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Thursday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Friday
Corn dog, three bean salad, potato wedges and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Chicken nuggets, waffle fries, glazed sweet potatoes, cinnamon applesauce and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and apple slices.
Tuesday
Hot dog, french fries, sweet peas and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and strawberries.
Wednesday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday
Corn dog, hash brown patty, carrots, celery and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and raisins.
Friday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, three bean salad and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and Mandarin oranges.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken alfredo, peas, bosco breadstick, fruit cocktail and pumpkin bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Ham patty and cheese slice on school made bun, tater tots, steamed carrots and apricot cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.
Wednesday
Cheese quesadilla, shredded lettuce, cucumber slices, Mandarin oranges and Crispy Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Thursday
Lasagna, lettuce, garlic bread, cottage cheese and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.
Friday
Ribette on bun, baked beans, sweet fries and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Tacos, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Breaded chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, pineapple and yogurt.
Tuesday
Barbecue chicken breast on wheat bun, roasted potatoes, broccoli bacon soup and cherry crisp.
Wednesday
Tuna salad on wheat bread, strawberry spinach salad, Mandarin oranges and blueberry pie.
Thursday
Loose meat on wheat bun, carrots, potato salad and apple.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
