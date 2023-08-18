CLINTON — In the early 1900’s Clinton was a hub of activity with the advent of the internal combustion engine, motorized vehicles, and the various uses for new electrical equipment. Electricity was not only lighting up the town; it was changing the town. The electric trolleys ran up and down the streets. The I&I railroad was operating electric trains from Clinton to Davenport several times per day.
New inventions like the automobile, motorcycle, and the airplane were taking the country by storm. Boat racing on the Mississippi river was fast becoming an important leisure time activity that was developing a strong local following.
According to the 1909 Clinton Herald excitement was in the air when “the Clinton Boat Club held its first organizational meeting on Saturday evening, March 20, 1909 in the Clinton City Hall council chambers.” At that time Clinton City Hall was located at 406-410 South Second Street. “There were twenty members present for the meeting and Fred Schriber was elected temporary chairman of the meeting.”
The CBC agenda was moving fast. In March 1909 the Herald reported “members unanimously voted on two major issues. First, they would apply for membership to join the Mississippi Valley Power Boat Association as soon as possible. Second, they would immediately start plans to build a club house.”
“Charter membership fees in March 1909 were established at three dollars per year and new members joining after June would pay ten dollars per year. Community interest in the club spread rapidly and after a few meetings the club had grown from twenty to well over one hundred members.” Racing fever was in the air.
“The official articles of incorporation were signed on April 5, 1909 by S.C. Seaman, D.F. Scribner, W.C. Eastland, E.W. Schmitz, C.W. Meyers, and G.B. Phelps. Soon after the official articles of incorporation were signed S.C. Seaman was elected commodore of the Clinton Boat Club.”
The Herald noted that “on April 17, 1909 it was proposed that the Clinton Boat Club hold boat races, invite other member cities of the MVPBA, award prizes, and present trophies to the various winners in each class. The first regatta and boat races were scheduled for May 31, 1909 in Clinton.”
Lamb Boat and Engine Works in Clinton had the Lamb IV. This boat was considered the fastest boat on the Mississippi River and had won numerous races. The Lamb boat lost the MVPBA championship race to the Muscatine boat Minnie C II at Muscatine in 1908. The owners of both boats were expected to enter new and improved models in the May 31st, 1909 race in Clinton.
The Clinton Herald reported that on May 31, 1909 “hundreds of people crowded the Clinton riverfront in the morning rain to witness the opening ceremony. Around noon the clouds parted and sunshine warmed up the crowd. Thousands came to the Clinton riverfront and hundreds lined both the Lyons and the south bridge to watch the boat races.”
The Herald’s estimates of the crowd size are spot on. In the late 1800’s and the early 1900’s public entertainment was limited. Local events such as a rivalry baseball game, a traveling circus, or parades all drew extremely large crowds in Clinton. Old records from Eagle Point Park list one-day events that attracted well over ten thousand people. The Clinton boat races were another event attracting large crowds.
The Tuesday June 1st, 1909 edition of the Herald showed that the “Clinton Boat Club Ten Mile Championship” was won by the Lamb IV boat driven by F.R. King. The final race of the day the “20 Mile Grand Free for All” was also won by Lamb IV driven by F.R. King. “Other winners in the Herald “were Class A, Joseph Kelsoe, Bellevue. Class B, F. M. Bailey, Clinton. Class C, H.A. Kelly, Clinton. Class D, H.A. Kelly, Clinton. Class E, Joseph Kelsoe, Bellevue.”
Clinton was hooked on boat racing. Local boat racing contests in the summer were well attended. Some will remember the large crowds that came to watch the boat races at River Boat Days during the 1960’s and 1970’s. They were jam packed events.
During the early years around 1900 to 1930 Boat Clubs on the Mississippi River continued to be extremely popular. Traveling on the river at that time was still a quick and economical way to move up and down the river. Later as roads improved and the use of automobiles became more common, transportation by river boat quickly declined, and so did membership in the local Boat Clubs. Construction of the dams on the Mississippi river also added to the decline of membership at the various boat clubs.
During the late 1970’s the Clinton Boat Club association was down to around 50 members. Most of those members were elderly and seldom were using the club facility. The building needed extensive repairs. Most of the CBC members seemed to agree with the idea of turning the building over the Clinton Park Board.
Around 1977 negotiations between the Clinton Park Board, the Clinton Jaycees, a Community Senior Group, and the Clinton Boat Club started. At some point around 1978 the CBC turned the property over to the Clinton Park Board. The Clinton Park Board then leased the building to the Clinton Jaycees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.