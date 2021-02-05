Clinton Schools
Monday
Hot dog on bun, three bean salad, natural crisp fries and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Tuesday
Chicken nuggets, spudster potatoes, California mixed vegetables and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Wednesday
Beef and cheese burrito, carrot coins, corn and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Thursday
Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, sliced beets, applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Chicken and rice, broccoli, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Camanche Schools - students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday
Hot dog, waffle fries, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and pears.
Wednesday
Spaghetti garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and applesauce.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, potato wedges, peas, carrots, cinnamon applesauce and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and mandarin oranges.
Friday
Barbecue rib sandwich, hash brown wedge, baked beans, apple slices and caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese bosco and peaches.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Stuffed crust sausage pizza, mushrooms, baby carrots, applesauce cups and peanut butter bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, french fries, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Corn dog, baked beans, sweet potato bites and mixed fruit cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.
Friday
Deli turkey and cheese on hoagie bun, shredded lettuce, cucumber slices, pears and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Breaded chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken fajita, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.
Tuesday
Spaghetti, tuscan greens, breadstick, Mandarin oranges and pecan pie.
Wednesday
Taco salad, chocolate chip zucchini muffin and vanilla pudding.
Thursday
Fish wedge on bun, lima beans, pasta salad and banana pudding squares.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
