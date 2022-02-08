Adv Auto Parts 230.20
Abbott Labs 128.65
ADM 76.69
Ameriprise 315.32
AutoZone, Inc. 2,017.01
Boeing 213.27
Bank of America 49.38
BP PLC ADR 32.81
ConAgra Foods 35.25
Caterpillar 201.50
Clorox 143.22
Chevron Texaco 136.44
Darling Int'l. 63.64
Deere & Co. 389.88
Dollar General 202.77
Walt Disney Co. 142.48
Ennis Business Forms 18.74
Eaton Corp. 151.50
Exelon 43.02
Fastenal 56.62
General Electric 99.31
Goodyear Tire 21.39
Harley Davidson 41.73
Hewlett Packard 17.10
IBM 137.02
International Paper 47.14
Illinois Tool Works 225.47
JP Morgan 60.79
Johnson & Johnson 171.51
Kohl's 61.13
Alliant Energy 59.47
McDonald's Corp. 260.08
Merck & Co. 76.91
Microsoft 304.56
Pepisco 172.02
Pfizer 51.70
Principal Financial 78.19
Proctor & Gamble 159.96
Prudential 121.33
Sherwin Williams 279.67
Target 212.95
Tyson Foods 98.71
Texas Instruments 172.63
Union Pacific 242.95
US Bancorp 59.58
US Cellular 31.20
Verizon 52.82
Williams. Co. 30.41
Wal-Mart 137.99
