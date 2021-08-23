2021 Fulton Football Schedule
Friday, August 27 — Fulton at Galena, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3 — East Dubuque at Fulton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10 — Durand at Fulton, noon
Saturday, Sept. 18 — Fulton at Madison, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 — Lena-Winslow at Fulton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1 — Fulton at Stockton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8 — Forreston at Fulton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15 — Fulton at Eastland, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22 — Dakota at Fulton, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.