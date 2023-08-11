LaMetta Wynn, as Mayor, led a defining era of Clinton, Iowa.
Wynn was born LaMetta Johnson on August 4, 1933, in Galena, Illinois, to Garrett Dey and Mossie Lee Johnson. After graduating from Galena High School, she received a degree in nursing from St. Luke’s College in Cedar Rapids. In 1955, she moved to Clinton where she married Thomas Wynn and took a job as a nurse at Mercy Hospital.
LaMetta had ten children that all attended Clinton Community Schools. She served on the Clinton Community School Board for 12 years, including three as president. During her time on the school board, she helped to develop the alternative school concept.
LaMetta was elected Mayor in 1995, winning 54% of the vote against four men. Her election made her the first African-American woman to serve as mayor in the state of Iowa. She served three consecutive terms.
In 1999 she started annual trips to Washington D.C, resulting in more than 50-million dollars in federal money for Clinton. After her time as Mayor, she was appointed by Gov. Tom Vilsack to Vision Iowa, Gov. Terry Branstad to the Commission on the Status of African-Americans, and Gov. Chet Culver to the State Board of Education. She also served as president of the Mercy Hospital Board of Directors.
LaMeeta Wynn passed away on June 24, 2021, leaving a legacy of service, mentorship, dedication, and positive impact, not just to the citizens of Clinton, but to the State of Iowa.
LaMetta Wynn is one of seven inductees to the 2023 Clinton County Walk of Fame. LaMetta is being recognized for Professional Achievement and Humanitarian Acts. Join in recognizing the 2023 Walk of Fame Class Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the Eagle Point Lodge, from 4-7pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.thesawmillmuseum.org/ccwof
