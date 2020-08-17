THOMSON, ILL. — The 26th annual Min's Mississippi Memorial 4 Mile Walk/Run will not be held this year due to Covid 19. Thank you for your continued support for the Melinda Wilkinson Memorial Scholarship. T-shirts will still be available for purchase this year with all of the proceeds going to the scholarship fund. Visit www.facebook.com/minswalkrace or contact Melody at (815) 275-7298. Checks can also be mailed to Min's Walk Run, 5022 Evergreen Ct., Thomson, IL 61285. T-shirts can be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 5 at Steve Wilkinson's home, 1883 Illinois Route 84, Thomson.
26TH ANNUAL MIN'S MEMORIAL RUN
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mrs. Helen Soenksen, 99, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Friday afternoon, August 14, 2020, at Wheatland Manor. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
ALBANY [mdash] Maxine A. Clark, 87, of Albany, IL, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Clinton, Iowa. Private Graveside Services will be held in the Cordova Cemetery, Cordova, IL. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus. Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Erie is assis…
Gary Doran, 77, of Fulton, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending with McDonald Funeral Homes.
Most Popular
Articles
- Storm downs trees, disrupts power
- UPDATED: Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Clinton County
- UPDATE: Alliant Energy reports outage restoration could take days
- Are your refrigerated and frozen foods safe? Here's how to tell
- Contractor bought property because of nice neighborhood, he says
- Who's open for business? Here is a partial list of businesses affected by power outage
- Eagle Point Nursing Home reports outbreak of COVID
- Alliant crews working to restore power, not able to give estimated times of restoration
- Arboretum staff 'emotional' as storm damage surveyed
- More than 3,500 Clinton residents still without power
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.