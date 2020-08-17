THOMSON, ILL. — The 26th annual Min's Mississippi Memorial 4 Mile Walk/Run will not be held this year due to Covid 19. Thank you for your continued support for the Melinda Wilkinson Memorial Scholarship. T-shirts will still be available for purchase this year with all of the proceeds going to the scholarship fund. Visit www.facebook.com/minswalkrace or contact Melody at (815) 275-7298. Checks can also be mailed to Min's Walk Run, 5022 Evergreen Ct., Thomson, IL 61285. T-shirts can be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 5 at Steve Wilkinson's home, 1883 Illinois Route 84, Thomson. 

