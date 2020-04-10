Clinton Schools

The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW (front of the school) or Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave. S.(East side entrance). This will be a drive through or walk-up pickup. Children do not need to be present in order for meals to be provided. Follow the directions of the site traffic, personnel, stay in your car and lunches will be brought to you. Information is also available on the school website.

Monday

Sliced ham sandwich, broccoli, cauliflower, apple and milk.

Tuesday

Ribette on bun, baby carrots, apple and milk.

Wednesday

Sliced turkey sandwich, vegetables, pineapple cup and milk.

Thursday

Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, applesauce and milk.

Friday

Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, cauliflower, broccoli, apple and milk.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pudding parfait and dinner roll.

Tuesday

Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots and cupcake.

Wednesday

Taco bake, refried beans, tortilla and snickerdoodle cookie.

Thursday

Chicken fettuccini, broccoli and peaches.

Friday

Barbecue pulled pork on bun, potato salad, baked beans and strawberry shortcake.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

