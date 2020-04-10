Clinton Schools
The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW (front of the school) or Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave. S.(East side entrance). This will be a drive through or walk-up pickup. Children do not need to be present in order for meals to be provided. Follow the directions of the site traffic, personnel, stay in your car and lunches will be brought to you. Information is also available on the school website.
Monday
Sliced ham sandwich, broccoli, cauliflower, apple and milk.
Tuesday
Ribette on bun, baby carrots, apple and milk.
Wednesday
Sliced turkey sandwich, vegetables, pineapple cup and milk.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, applesauce and milk.
Friday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, cauliflower, broccoli, apple and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pudding parfait and dinner roll.
Tuesday
Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots and cupcake.
Wednesday
Taco bake, refried beans, tortilla and snickerdoodle cookie.
Thursday
Chicken fettuccini, broccoli and peaches.
Friday
Barbecue pulled pork on bun, potato salad, baked beans and strawberry shortcake.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
