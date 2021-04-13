Clinton Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Chicken patty on bun, vegetarian beans, corn and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Wednesday
Ground beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, Golden Delicious apple and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Thursday
Sausage and cheese on an English muffin, hash brown patties, carroteenies and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Roast pork, spinach, oven roasted potatoes, Mandarin oranges and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, GoGurt, cereal and raisins.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, string cheese, lettuce salad, cauliflower and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, fruit cocktail and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and peaches.
Friday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, squash and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and pineapple tidbits.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, garlic cheddar biscuit and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, tater tots, baked beans and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar and Trix yogurt or cereal.
Wednesday
Ribette on bun, sweet potato bites, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Thursday
Taco in a bag, applesauce cups and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, yogurt parfait and bagel or cereal and bagel.
Friday
Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and strawberry fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Fish sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Pulled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Grilled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.
Tuesday
Fish wedge on bun, tarter sauce, lima beans, pasta salad and banana pudding square.
Wednesday
Antipasto salad, garlic cheddar corn bread and banana.
Thursday
Spaghetti, tuscan greens, breadstick, honey dew melon and blueberry pie.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
