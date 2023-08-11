DELMAR – The Lions Club of Delmar is hosting their fourth annual Tractor Ride on Saturday, August 19 to help raise funds for the lions Club.
“See the country side at 12 miles per hour,” said Lions Club member Kent Peterson. “When you drive by at 55 or 60, you don’t see anything. You get to see a lot and enjoy the day.”
The annual event originally began as a fundraiser during the coronavirus pandemic, when people could not gather inside. Now, it’s a fun and unique annual event that raises money in Delmar.
The Lions club uses the funds for scholarships, kids events, hospice, fire department donations, and much more in the community.
“I hope it does a lot of good.,” Peterson said. “It helps the Lions out to raise money. When people come to us and need help, we can help. Help the community, it’s what we’re doing. Anything we can do.”
The tractor ride starts at Delmar Park and leaves at 9 a.m. The ride travels 136 and stops in a number of towns, including Maquoketa. Lunch will be served in Onslow. They plan to return to Delmar around 4 p.m.
The cost per tractor is $25. Lunch will be $10 in Onslow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.