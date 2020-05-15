PHOTO ATTACHED TO HARD COPY
CLINTON — Larry and Sharon Jepsen of Clinton will note their 60th wedding anniversary on May 22. A family celebration will be held later.
They were married May 22, 1960 in Andover, IA.
They have retired from farming.
They are the parents of 3 children, Kim (Jim) Hess of Clinton, Beth (Brian) Costigan of Center Point and Scott (Tina) Jepsen of Clinton.
They have 5 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and 3 step-great-grandsons.
