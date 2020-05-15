Clinton Schools
The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW (front of the school) or Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave. S.(East side entrance). This will be a drive through or walk-up pickup. Children do not need to be present in order for meals to be provided. Follow the directions of the site traffic, personnel, stay in your car and lunches will be brought to you. Information is also available on the school website.
Monday
Hamburger on bun, vegetables, orange and milk.
Tuesday
Sliced ham sandwich, broccoli, cauliflower, apple and milk.
Wednesday
Corn dog, carrotteenies, pineapple cup and milk.
Thursday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, vegetables, applesauce and milk.
Friday
Ribette on bun, baby carrots, peach cup and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Barbecue riblet on wheat bun, cheesy potatoes, broccoli bacon salad and cherry crisp.
Tuesday
Tuna salad on wheat bread, strawberry spinach salad, watermelon and blueberry pie.
Wednesday
Turkey and swiss sandwich, carrot and celery sticks, peaches and chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, pineapple and yogurt.
Friday
Loose meat sandwich, carrots, potato salad and apple.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
