Clinton Schools

The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW (front of the school) or Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave. S.(East side entrance). This will be a drive through or walk-up pickup. Children do not need to be present in order for meals to be provided. Follow the directions of the site traffic, personnel, stay in your car and lunches will be brought to you. Information is also available on the school website.

Monday

Hamburger on bun, vegetables, orange and milk.

Tuesday

Sliced ham sandwich, broccoli, cauliflower, apple and milk.

Wednesday

Corn dog, carrotteenies, pineapple cup and milk.

Thursday

Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, vegetables, applesauce and milk.

Friday

Ribette on bun, baby carrots, peach cup and milk.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Barbecue riblet on wheat bun, cheesy potatoes, broccoli bacon salad and cherry crisp.

Tuesday

Tuna salad on wheat bread, strawberry spinach salad, watermelon and blueberry pie.

Wednesday

Turkey and swiss sandwich, carrot and celery sticks, peaches and chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, pineapple and yogurt.

Friday

Loose meat sandwich, carrots, potato salad and apple.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

