Adv Auto Parts 204.58
Abbott Labs 116.74
ADM 67.64
Alliant Energy 56.48
Ameriprise 257.15
AutoZone, Inc 1,531.89
Boeing 227.98
Bank of America 42.74
BP PLC ADR 27.08
ConAgra Foods 37.72
Caterpillar 244.79
Clorox 180.68
ChevronTexaco 110.81
Darling Int’l 74.82
Deere & Co. 383.55
Dollar General 204.20
Ennis Bus Forms 21.66
Eaton Corp 147.43
Exelon 45.09
Fastenal 53.67
General Electric 13.15
Goodyear Tire 20.38
Harley Davidson 51.96
Hewlett Packard 16.54
IBM 145.11
International Paper 64.10
Illinois Tool Works 237.55
Johnson & Johnson 170.39
JP Morgan 59.84
Kohl’s 64.06
McDonald’s Corp. 231.68
Merck & Co. 79.87
Microsoft 245.18
Pepsico 146.17
Pfizer 40.11
Principal Financial 66.87
Proctor & Gamble 137.73
Prudential 107.96
Sherwin Williams 284.23
Target 210.02
Tyson Foods 80.61
Texas Instruments 180.83
Union Pacific 224.76
US Bancorp 62.21
US Cellular 37.81
Verizon 57.94
Walt Disney Co. 170.08
Wal-Mart 138.89
Williams Co. 26.58
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.