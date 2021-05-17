Adv Auto Parts         204.58

Abbott Labs     116.74

ADM          67.64

Alliant Energy   56.48

Ameriprise          257.15

AutoZone, Inc          1,531.89

Boeing               227.98

Bank of America           42.74

BP PLC ADR          27.08

ConAgra Foods     37.72

Caterpillar      244.79

Clorox      180.68

ChevronTexaco  110.81

Darling Int’l     74.82

Deere & Co.      383.55

Dollar General     204.20

Ennis Bus Forms     21.66

Eaton Corp   147.43

Exelon     45.09

Fastenal    53.67

General Electric 13.15

Goodyear Tire     20.38

Harley Davidson          51.96

Hewlett Packard     16.54

IBM    145.11

International Paper     64.10

Illinois Tool Works    237.55

Johnson & Johnson     170.39

JP Morgan      59.84

Kohl’s        64.06

McDonald’s Corp.       231.68

Merck & Co.     79.87

Microsoft      245.18

Pepsico     146.17

Pfizer    40.11

Principal Financial      66.87

Proctor & Gamble      137.73

Prudential     107.96

Sherwin Williams     284.23

Target      210.02

Tyson Foods    80.61

Texas Instruments    180.83

Union Pacific      224.76

US Bancorp      62.21

US Cellular   37.81

Verizon     57.94

Walt Disney Co. 170.08

Wal-Mart      138.89

Williams Co.   26.58

