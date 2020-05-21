Clinton Schools

The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW (front of the school) or Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave. S.(East side entrance). This will be a drive through or walk-up pickup. Children do not need to be present in order for meals to be provided. Follow the directions of the site traffic, personnel, stay in your car and lunches will be brought to you. Information is also available on the school website.

Monday

Memorial Day

Tuesday

Sliced turkey sandwich, cauliflower, broccoli, orange and milk.

Wednesday

Chicken nuggets, carrot and celery sticks, applesauce and milk.

Thursday

Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, assorted vegetables, peach cup and milk.

Friday

Hot dog on bun, baby carrots, apple and milk.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Memorial Day - Closed

Tuesday

Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pudding parfait and dinner roll.

Wednesday

Chicken fettuccini, broccoli and peaches.

Thursday

Potato soup, tuscan greens, breadstick and orange.

Friday

Taco bake, tortilla and snickerdoodle cookie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

Tags