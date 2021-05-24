Clinton Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Chicken nuggets, hash brown patties, corn and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Hot dog on bun, natural crisp fries, broccoli florets and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.

Thursday

Uncrustables or ham or turkey sandwich, green beans, fresh vegetables and fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.

Camanche Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, raisins and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday

Hamburger, french fries, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and peaches.

Friday

Grilled cheese sandwich, baked chips, carrots, celery and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and applesauce.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Closed.

Tuesday

Chicken breast, spinach salad, baked potato, fruit pie and fresh pineapple.

Wednesday

Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked spinach casserole and Hawaiian salad.

Thursday

Stuffed green pepper, carrots, banana bread, fresh fruit and rainbow sherbet.

Friday

Cheese lasagna, tossed salad, breadstick, banana and M&M cookie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Hot meal delivery has been increased to Monday through Friday. Volunteers will continue making no contact deliveries and wearing masks. The decision when to re-open congregate sites has not been made yet but you will be informed when that date is determined.

Tags

Trending Video