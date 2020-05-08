Clinton Schools
The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW (front of the school) or Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave. S.(East side entrance). This will be a drive through or walk-up pickup. Children do not need to be present in order for meals to be provided. Follow the directions of the site traffic, personnel, stay in your car and lunches will be brought to you. Information is also available on the school website.
Monday
Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, peach cup and milk.
Tuesday
Sliced turkey sandwich, baby carrots, orange and milk.
Wednesday
Hot dog on bun, vegetables, applesauce and milk.
Thursday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, cauliflower, broccoli, pineapple cup and milk.
Friday
Chicken patty on bun, baby carrots, apple and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Open face hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and pudding parfait.
Tuesday
Baked fish, tater tots, broccoli slaw and fruit crisp.
Wednesday
Swiss steak, sweet potatoes, peas and banana.
Thursday
Chili dog, baked potato, corn casserole, cantaloupe, pistachio pudding and almond snack mix.
Friday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, wheat dinner roll and chocolate pie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
