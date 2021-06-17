DEWITT — Springbrook Country Club will celebrate their 100th anniversary June 26. The event will feature a 4 Person Best Ball 9 Hole tournament and a 18 Hole tournament. Ten participants will be drawn for a change to win $100,000 in a Hole-in-One contest at 4 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be dueling pianos from 7 to 10 p.m. A $50 cash price contest for best dressed in 1920's clothing will also be held. Non-member are welcome to attend. Cost is $20 for the 9 hole tournament, $30 for the 18 hole tournament, $40 for a car and dinner is $15 per person. Fill out an entry form and return it to the clubhouse with cash or a check made payable to SBCC. Entry forms are available at www.sbccgolf.club/100-year-anniversary or at the clubhouse.

