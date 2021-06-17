DEWITT — Springbrook Country Club will celebrate their 100th anniversary June 26. The event will feature a 4 Person Best Ball 9 Hole tournament and a 18 Hole tournament. Ten participants will be drawn for a change to win $100,000 in a Hole-in-One contest at 4 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be dueling pianos from 7 to 10 p.m. A $50 cash price contest for best dressed in 1920's clothing will also be held. Non-member are welcome to attend. Cost is $20 for the 9 hole tournament, $30 for the 18 hole tournament, $40 for a car and dinner is $15 per person. Fill out an entry form and return it to the clubhouse with cash or a check made payable to SBCC. Entry forms are available at www.sbccgolf.club/100-year-anniversary or at the clubhouse.
6/17 SOON - SPRINGBROOK COUNTRY CLUB 100TH ANNIVERSARY JUNE 26
Tags
Trending Video
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
William Raymond Levine, 81, originally from Clinton, died on June 13, 2021. Son of Lester Levine and Louise Zastrow. Survivors are son Stephen Levine and daughter Liz Rollins. Please go to www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Most Popular
Articles
- Soccer ball causes motorcycle accident on Iowa 136
- Clinton crash send two men to Iowa City hospital
- Traffic stop leads to drug charges
- City sues contractor for breach of contract
- Naeve Family Beef marks start of construction
- City picks up titles to two abandoned properties
- Two children taken to hospital following single-vehicle accident near DeWitt
- Camanche home damaged by fire
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Conklin charged with meth offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.