DEWITT — Summer concerts will be held Tuesdays in Lincoln Park, 6th Avenue and 11th Street. Food vendors begin serving at 5 p.m. and the concert will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free - tips will be collected to pay the band. Everyone is invited to attend.
6/17 SUMMER CONCERTS IN LINCOLN PARK IN DEWITT
