Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Nachos and cheese, chuckwagon corn, carroteenies and sliced peaches.
Tuesday
Sliced turkey sandwich, baked beans, seasoned loops and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Weiner wink, wax beans, natural crisp fries, watermelon chunks and Elf Grahams.
Thursday
Chicken patty on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, hash brown patties and strawberries.
Friday
Pizza, carrots, corn and fresh grapes.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Meal sites will be re-opening on July 12. For more information call (563) 484-3108.
Monday
Pot roast, vegetables, wheat dinner roll and fresh fruit cup.
Tuesday
Lemon baked cod or lemon pepper chicken, brown rice, steamed cabbage and carrot cupcake
Wednesday
Egg salad on wheat bun, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.
Thursday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.
Friday
Ground beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll and orange salad.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
