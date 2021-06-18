Clinton Summer Lunch Program

Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only. 

Monday

Nachos and cheese, chuckwagon corn, carroteenies and sliced peaches.

Tuesday

Sliced turkey sandwich, baked beans, seasoned loops and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Weiner wink, wax beans, natural crisp fries, watermelon chunks and Elf Grahams.

Thursday

Chicken patty on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, hash brown patties and strawberries.

Friday

Pizza, carrots, corn and fresh grapes.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Meal sites will be re-opening on July 12. For more information call (563) 484-3108.

Monday

Pot roast, vegetables, wheat dinner roll and fresh fruit cup.

Tuesday

Lemon baked cod or lemon pepper chicken, brown rice, steamed cabbage and carrot cupcake

Wednesday

Egg salad on wheat bun, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.

Thursday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.

Friday

Ground beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll and orange salad.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

