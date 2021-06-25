Clinton Summer Lunch Program

Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only. 

Monday

Sausage patty on muffin, mixed vegetables, potato triangle and fruit cocktail.

Tuesday

Walking taco, baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and melon chunks.

Wednesday

Barbecue ribette on bun, vegetarian beans, french fries and beans.

Thursday

Pizza, green beans, fresh vegetables and dip and orange wedges.

Friday

Corn dog, baked beans, french fries and sliced pears.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging - We will be re-opening our meal sites on July 12. For more information call (563) 484-3108.

Monday

Fish wedge on bun, lima beans, pasta salad and banana pudding square.

Tuesday

Spaghetti, tuscan greens, breadstick, honey dew and blueberry pie.

Wednesday

Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.

Thursday

Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, spinach salad and pineapple crumble.

Friday

Chicken and noodles, herbed rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and wheat bread.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

