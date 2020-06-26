Clinton Summer Lunch Program

Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only. 

Monday

Hot dog on bun, vegetables, pineapple cup and milk.

Tuesday

Sliced ham sandwich, carroteenies, apple and milk.

Wednesday

Chicken patty on bun, carrot and celery sticks, peach cup and milk.

Thursday

Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, vegetables, banana, cheese stick and milk.

Friday

Hamburger on bun, broccoli, caulifllower, orange and milk.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Roast beef and swiss sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower with ranch dressing, grapes and juice.

Tuesday

Turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans and orange.

Wednesday

Frozen meal.

Thursday

Chicken salad, cucumber salad, blackberry and raspberry mix and whole grain crackers.

Friday

Tuna salad sandwich, strawberry spinach salad, apple pie and watermelon.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

