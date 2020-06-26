Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Hot dog on bun, vegetables, pineapple cup and milk.
Tuesday
Sliced ham sandwich, carroteenies, apple and milk.
Wednesday
Chicken patty on bun, carrot and celery sticks, peach cup and milk.
Thursday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, vegetables, banana, cheese stick and milk.
Friday
Hamburger on bun, broccoli, caulifllower, orange and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Roast beef and swiss sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower with ranch dressing, grapes and juice.
Tuesday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans and orange.
Wednesday
Frozen meal.
Thursday
Chicken salad, cucumber salad, blackberry and raspberry mix and whole grain crackers.
Friday
Tuna salad sandwich, strawberry spinach salad, apple pie and watermelon.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
