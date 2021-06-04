Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday June 7 to August 6 at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Milk will be served with the meal. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Hot dog, baked beans, tater rounds and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday
Pizza, corn, lettuce salad and watermelon chunks.
Wednesday
Sloppy joe on bun, squash, french fries and sliced peaches.
Thursday
Ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, tri taters and Mandarin oranges.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, spinach, mixed vegetables and strawberries.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Barbecue chicken breast on wheat bun, roasted potatoes, broccoli bacon salad and cherry crisp.
Tuesday
Tuna on wheat bread, strawberry spinach salad, watermelon and blueberry pie.
Wednesday
Brat and sauerkraut on bun, baked beans, peaches and chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, fresh pineapple and yogurt.
Friday
Loose meat on bun, carrots, potato salad and apple.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
