Clinton Summer Lunch Program

Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday June 7 to August 6 at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Milk will be served with the meal. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only. 

Monday

Hot dog, baked beans, tater rounds and pineapple tidbits.

Tuesday

Pizza, corn, lettuce salad and watermelon chunks.

Wednesday

Sloppy joe on bun, squash, french fries and sliced peaches.

Thursday

Ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, tri taters and Mandarin oranges.

Friday

Chicken quesadilla, spinach, mixed vegetables and strawberries.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Barbecue chicken breast on wheat bun, roasted potatoes, broccoli bacon salad and cherry crisp.

Tuesday

Tuna on wheat bread, strawberry spinach salad, watermelon and blueberry pie.

Wednesday

Brat and sauerkraut on bun, baked beans, peaches and chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, fresh pineapple and yogurt.

Friday

Loose meat on bun, carrots, potato salad and apple.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

