Clinton Summer Lunch Program

Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only. 

Monday

Chicken nuggets, cauliflower, broccoli, fruit, Fritos and milk.

Tuesday

Sliced turkey sandwich, carroteenies, apple and milk.

Wednesday

Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, peach cup and milk.

Thursday

Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, vegetables, orange, yogurt and milk.

Friday

Hot dog on bun, baby carrots, applesauce and milk.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Chicken salad, cucumber salad, blackberry raspberry mix and whole grain crackers.

Tuesday

Tuna salad sandwich, strawberry spinach salad, blueberry pie and watermelon.

Wednesday

Frozen meal.

Thursday

Vegetable wrap, balsamic vinaigrette, Mandarin oranges and yogurt.

Friday

Chef salad, banana oatmeal bread and mango and pineapple mix.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

