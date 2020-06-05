Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Chicken nuggets, cauliflower, broccoli, fruit, Fritos and milk.
Tuesday
Sliced turkey sandwich, carroteenies, apple and milk.
Wednesday
Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, peach cup and milk.
Thursday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, vegetables, orange, yogurt and milk.
Friday
Hot dog on bun, baby carrots, applesauce and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Chicken salad, cucumber salad, blackberry raspberry mix and whole grain crackers.
Tuesday
Tuna salad sandwich, strawberry spinach salad, blueberry pie and watermelon.
Wednesday
Frozen meal.
Thursday
Vegetable wrap, balsamic vinaigrette, Mandarin oranges and yogurt.
Friday
Chef salad, banana oatmeal bread and mango and pineapple mix.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
