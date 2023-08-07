On Thursday August 31, 2023, from 5:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Clinton community professionals and community members will
hold our 6th Annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil. This will be an evening of education and awareness, as
well as an opportunity to pay tribute to those lost to overdoses and struggling or recovering from a substance use
addiction, including drugs and alcohol. This is part of the International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the world’s
largest annual campaign to end overdose and remember those who have died without stigma and acknowledge the
grief of the family and friends left behind and reduce the stigma of addiction.
Substance use and addiction affect everyone. 14.5% of the U.S. population (or 40.3 million people) over 12 have
a substance use disorder. (NSDUH, 2020) More than 932,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose.
(http://wonder.cdc.gov. 2021). Overdose death rates in the U.S. have more than doubled over the past decade,
surpassing motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of injury-related death in the country.
It is estimated that over 23.5 million adults in the United States are in addiction recovery. Recovery from substance use
disorders is associated with dramatic improvements in all areas of life: healthier/better financial and family life, higher
civic engagement, dramatic decreases in public health and safety risks, and significant increases in employment and
work.
With resources focused on prevention and treatment, nationally and locally, most communities lack support for those
in early and long-term recovery. This gap in services leaves most people struggling to overcome addiction and enter
recovery without adequate support, which many times results in the return to use, deteriorating mental health, and
decreased quality of life. Furthermore, early recovery is often done in isolation which increases the chances for the
return to use. This is why research has shown that up to 80% will relapse within the first year. For those who make it
one year, almost 50% will relapse. But for those who can make it five years, 85% will never use substances again.
Consider attending to learn more, get resources, and support recovery in our community.
The 6th Annual Overdose & Addiction Awareness Vigil Events will be held on August 31, 2023, from 5:00 - 8:30 p.m., at
the Riverview Bandshell located at 251 Ball Park Drive, (across from Riverview Pool) in Clinton, Iowa. In case of
inclement weather, the event will be moved to Clinton Community College Auditorium. Please bring your own lawn
chair. Music and resource tables will be open prior to the event starting at 5 p.m. We will have a silent auction and are
looking for donations. Donations are tax deductible. You can contact Kristin at kristin@csaciowa.org or 241-4371 to
donate or with any questions. If you are interested in having a resource table, please contact Christina at 243-2124 or
cskiles@asac.us There will be an opportunity for community members to share their testimonials. If you would like to
sign up to share a testimonial or to learn more about testimonials contact Jenna at: jennamtyler11@gmail.com.
Finally, we are doing Luminaries again this year. We all know someone who has struggled with addiction. If you would
like to have a luminary at the Overdose & Addiction Vigil, please fill out this form! Someone will make this for you and
put it on stage at the vigil. It can be in memory of or in support of. Please fill out this google form once for each
luminary you want created: https://forms.gle/T4Fh6KNLC6XrGByU9 or find the link on our website at:
www.ClintonCRUSH.org. Find this event on Facebook at: https://fb.me/e/3I3JUgcCu
Schedule of Events:
5:00– RESOURCE TABLES & MUSIC
6:00—8:00-EDUCATION, AWARENESS & TESTIMONIALS
PRAYER VIGIL TO FOLLOW
For more information, visit: www.ClintonCRUSH.org or call 563-241-4371 or kristin@csaciowa.org
CRUSH stands for Community Resources United to Stop Heroin. Our committee has decided that our local chapter
should include all drugs, hence the +.
