CLINTON -- On Thursday August 31, 2023, from 5:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Clinton community professionals and community members will hold our 6th Annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil. This will be an evening of education and awareness, as well as an opportunity to pay tribute to those lost to overdoses and struggling or recovering from a substance use addiction, including drugs and alcohol. This is part of the International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose and remember those who have died without stigma and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind and reduce the stigma of addiction.
Substance use and addiction affect everyone. 14.5% of the U.S. population (or 40.3 million people) over 12 have a substance use disorder. (NSDUH, 2020) More than 932,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. (http://wonder.cdc.gov. 2021). Overdose death rates in the U.S. have more than doubled over the past decade, surpassing motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of injury-related death in the country.
It is estimated that over 23.5 million adults in the United States are in addiction recovery. Recovery from substance use disorders is associated with dramatic improvements in all areas of life: healthier/better financial and family life, higher civic engagement, dramatic decreases in public health and safety risks, and significant increases in employment and work.
With resources focused on prevention and treatment, nationally and locally, most communities lack support for those in early and long-term recovery. This gap in services leaves most people struggling to overcome addiction and enter recovery without adequate support, which many times results in the return to use, deteriorating mental health, and decreased quality of life. Furthermore, early recovery is often done in isolation which increases the chances for the return to use. This is why research has shown that up to 80% will relapse within the first year. For those who make it one year, almost 50% will relapse. But for those who can make it five years, 85% will never use substances again. Consider attending to learn more, get resources, and support recovery in our community.
The 6th Annual Overdose & Addiction Awareness Vigil Events will be held on August 31, 2023, from 5-8:30 p.m., at the Riverview Bandshell located at 251 Ball Park Drive, (Across from Riverview Pool) in Clinton, Iowa. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Clinton Community College Auditorium. Please bring your own lawn chair. Music and resource tables will be open prior to the event starting at 5p.m.. We will have a silent auction and are looking for donations. Donations are tax deductible. You can contact Kristin at kristin@csaciowa.org or 241-4371 to donate or with any questions. If you are interested in having a resource table, please contact Christina at 243-2124 or cskiles@asac.us There will be an opportunity for community members to share their testimonials. If you would like to sign up to share a testimonial or to learn more about testimonials contact Jenna at: jennamtyler11@gmail.com
Finally, we are doing Luminaries again this year. We all know someone who has struggled with addiction. If you would like to have a luminary at the Overdose & Addiction Vigil, please fill out this form. Someone will make this for you and put it on stage at the vigil. It can be in memory of or in support of. Please fill out this google form once for each luminary you want created: https://forms.gle/T4Fh6KNLC6XrGByU9 or find the link on our website at: www.ClintonCRUSH.org. Find this event on Facebook at: https://fb.me/e/3I3JUgcCu
Schedule of Events:
5:00– RESOURCE TABLES & MUSIC
6:00—8:00-EDUCATION, AWARENESS & TESTIMONIALS
PRAYER VIGIL TO FOLLOW
For more information, visit: www.ClintonCRUSH.org or call 563-241-4371 or kristin@csaciowa.org
