Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Nachos and cheese sauce, chuckwagon corn, carroteenies and sliced peaches.
Tuesday
Sliced turkey sandwich, baked beans, seasoned loops and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Weiner wink, wax beans, natural crisp fries and watermelon chunks.
Thursday
Chicken patty on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, hash brown patties and strawberries.
Friday
Pizza, carrots, corn and fresh grapes.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging - Meal Sites Are Open
Monday
Porcupine meatballs, sweet potato casserole, green peas, garlic wheat roll and apple brown Betty.
Tuesday
Chicken tortilla soup, chicken salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, strawberries and bananas.
Wednesday
Pork and vegetable stir fry, lo mein noodles, egg roll, mandarin beet salad and frosted spice cake.
Thursday
Cornflake chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, wheat roll and pineapple cream pie.
Friday
Potato encrusted fish, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions and fresh fruit.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
