Clinton Summer Lunch Program

Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only. 

Monday

Chicken nuggets, broccoli, cauliflower, pineapple cup, Fritos and milk.

Tuesday

Sliced ham sandwich, carrottenies, applesauce and milk.

Wednesday

Corn dog, vegetables, banana and milk.

Thursday

Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, carrot and celery sticks, peach cup, cheese stick and milk.

Friday

Chicken patty on bun, vegetables, orange and milk.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Vegetable stuffed bell pepper, cheese cubes, cantaloup and honeydew mix, whole grain cereal bar.

Tuesday

Ham and cheese sandwich, Sunchips, fruit cocktail and oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday

Frozen meal.

Thursday

Roast beef and Swiss sandwich, carrots and celery with ranch, fruited Jello and juice.

Friday

Chicken caesar salad, banana oatmeal bread and mixed berries.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

