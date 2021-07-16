Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Sausage patty on muffin, mixed vegetables, potato triangles and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday
Walking taco, baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and melon chunks.
Wednesday
Barbecue ribette, vegetarian beans, french fries and banana.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, spinach, seasoned loops and applesauce.
Friday
Ham and cheese sandwich, hash brown sticks, corn and sliced peaches.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging - Meal sites are now open.
Monday
Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, fresh fruit cup and wheat roll.
Tuesday
Roast beef, gravy, baked potato, sour cream, green beans and peach crisp.
Wednesday
Garden quiche, shredded cheese sandwich, roasted zucchini and ambrosia.
Thursday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry salad, dinner roll and pumpkin pie.
Friday
Baked ham, California blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake and cornbread muffin.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
