Clinton Summer Lunch Program

Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only. 

Monday

Sausage patty on muffin, mixed vegetables, potato triangles and fruit cocktail.

Tuesday

Walking taco, baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and melon chunks.

Wednesday

Barbecue ribette, vegetarian beans, french fries and banana.

Thursday

Chicken nuggets, spinach, seasoned loops and applesauce.

Friday

Ham and cheese sandwich, hash brown sticks, corn and sliced peaches.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging - Meal sites are now open.

Monday

Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, fresh fruit cup and wheat roll.

Tuesday

Roast beef, gravy, baked potato, sour cream, green beans and peach crisp.

Wednesday

Garden quiche, shredded cheese sandwich, roasted zucchini and ambrosia.

Thursday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry salad, dinner roll and pumpkin pie.

Friday

Baked ham, California blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake and cornbread muffin.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

Tags

Trending Video