PHOTO EMAILED TO CHAR 7/14 1:11 P.M.
PLEASE RUN JULY 18 IN COLOR ON THE FAMILY PAGE - AND PRINT THE ENTIRE PHOTO. THANKS!
SABULA – Dennis and Linda Boehde of rural Sabula are celebrating their 50th anniversary. The former Linda Hook and Dennis Boehde were married on July 24, 1970 in Morrison, Illinois. They are the parents of Angie (Doug) Roling, Scott (Kelly) Boehde, and Nicole (Adam) Harmer. Dennis and Linda are the proud grandparents of Whitney Cassaday, Jordan Boehde, Derek, Andrew and Aaron Roling and Kennedy Harmer. Their children are hosting a card shower to celebrate. Friends and family are welcome to send their congrats to: Dennis and Linda Boehde, 973 545th Avenue, Sabula, IA 52070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.