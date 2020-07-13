Clinton Summer Lunch Program

Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only. 

Monday

Hamburger on bun, carrotteenies, applesauce and milk.

Tuesday

Sliced turkey sandwich, vegetables, pineapple tidbits and milk.

Wednesday

Ribette on bun, broccoli, cauliflower, apple and milk.

Thursday

Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly sandwich, vegetables, orange, yogurt and milk.

Friday

Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, peach cup and milk.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Chicken BLT salad, chocolate chip zucchini muffin and yogurt parfait.

Tuesday

Turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans, pineapple and M&M cookie.

Wednesday

Frozen meal.

Thursday

Egg salad sandwich, tuscan greens, strawberry applesauce and juice.

Friday

Ham and cheese sandwich, apple, pasta salad and cookie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

