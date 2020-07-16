NO PHOTO
FULTON, ILL. — Mrs. Rhea Bechtel will be celebrating her 90th birthday on July 27, 2020. Cards would be appreciated and may be sent to her at 9643 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, IL 61252.
Thomas Neill, 82, Clinton, passed away Tuesday, July 14th. Private graveside services are Saturday, July 18th. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting. Complete obituary in Saturday's paper.
