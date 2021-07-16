Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Chicken patty on bun, tater triangles, green beans and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday
Hamburger on bun, sweet potato rounds, corn and strawberries.
Wednesday
Corn dog, baked beans, french fries and banana.
Thursday
Pizza, green beans, fresh vegetables and dip and orange wedges.
Friday
Taco, chuckwagon corn, carrot and celery sticks and applesauce.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, wheat roll and butterscotch pudding.
Tuesday
Homemade vegetable soup with beans, turkey and cheese sandwich, copper penny salad and fresh fruit.
Wednesday
Barbecue baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green peas, garlic french bread and pineapple angel food cake.
Thursday
Pulled pork on wheat bun, baked beans, tossed salad and fresh fruit.
Friday
Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad and brownie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
