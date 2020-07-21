Clinton Summer Lunch Program

Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only. 

Monday

Hot dog on bun, carrot and celery sticks, pineapple cup and milk.

Tuesday

Sliced ham sandwich, carroteenies, peach cup and milk.

Wednesday

Chicken nuggets, vegetables, orange, Fritos and milk.

Thursday

Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, broccoli, cauliflower, banana, cheese stick and milk.

Friday

Corn dog, vegetables, fruit and milk.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Tuna sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower with ranch dressing, grapes and juice.

Tuesday

Turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans, orange and yogurt.

Wednesday

Frozen meal.

Thursday

Cherry almond wrap, mango and pineapple mix and Baked Lays.

Friday

Egg salad sandwich, grapes, carrots with ranch and cottage cheese.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

Tags