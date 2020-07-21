Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Hot dog on bun, carrot and celery sticks, pineapple cup and milk.
Tuesday
Sliced ham sandwich, carroteenies, peach cup and milk.
Wednesday
Chicken nuggets, vegetables, orange, Fritos and milk.
Thursday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, broccoli, cauliflower, banana, cheese stick and milk.
Friday
Corn dog, vegetables, fruit and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Tuna sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower with ranch dressing, grapes and juice.
Tuesday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans, orange and yogurt.
Wednesday
Frozen meal.
Thursday
Cherry almond wrap, mango and pineapple mix and Baked Lays.
Friday
Egg salad sandwich, grapes, carrots with ranch and cottage cheese.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
