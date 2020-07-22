NO PHOTO

MORRISON, ILL. — Patricia (Pat) Pell will be turning 90 on July 31, 2020. Pat was born to Frank and Hazel (LaValley) Conrad. She was united in marriage on May 3, 1952 to James Pell. They were married for 63 years before his passing on September 18, 2015. Together they raised four sons, Greg (Brenda), David, Douglas (Deb) and Kevin, deceased. Pat has 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Cards may be sent to Patricia Pell, C/O Pleasant View Nursing Home, 500 N Jackson Street, Morrison, IL 61270.
