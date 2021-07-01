Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, tater rounds and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday
Pizza, corn, lettuce salad and watermelon wedges.
Wednesday
Sloppy Joe on bun, squash, french fries and sliced peaches.
Thursday
Ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, tri taters and Mandarin oranges.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, spinach, mixed vegetables and strawberries.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging - We will be opening all of our meal sites on July 12. For more information call (563) 484-3108.
Monday
Closed.
Tuesday
Barbecue pork on bun, scalloped corn, marinated slaw and watermelon.
Wednesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic wheat roll and pear crisp.
Thursday
Turkey tettrazini, peas, carros, kidney bean salad and peach crumble.
Friday
Oven baked chicken, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cupcake and ice cream.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.