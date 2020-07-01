Clinton Summer Lunch Program

Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only. 

Monday

Ribette on bun, carroteenies, applesauce and milk.

Tuesday

Sliced turkey sandwich, vegetables, pineapple tidbits and milk.

Wednesday

Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, apple and milk.

Thursday

Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, carrot and celery sticks, orange, yogurt and milk.

Friday

Hot dog on bun, vegetables, peach cup and milk.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Chicken BLT salad, chocolate chip zucchini muffin and tropical fruit.

Tuesday

Ham and cheese sandwich, banana and pasta salad.

Wednesday

Frozen meal.

Thursday

Spicy tuna spinach salad, mandarin oranges and yogurt.

Friday

Chef salad, banana oatmeal bread and mango and pineapple mix.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

Tags