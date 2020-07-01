Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Ribette on bun, carroteenies, applesauce and milk.
Tuesday
Sliced turkey sandwich, vegetables, pineapple tidbits and milk.
Wednesday
Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, apple and milk.
Thursday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, carrot and celery sticks, orange, yogurt and milk.
Friday
Hot dog on bun, vegetables, peach cup and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Chicken BLT salad, chocolate chip zucchini muffin and tropical fruit.
Tuesday
Ham and cheese sandwich, banana and pasta salad.
Wednesday
Frozen meal.
Thursday
Spicy tuna spinach salad, mandarin oranges and yogurt.
Friday
Chef salad, banana oatmeal bread and mango and pineapple mix.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
